GenTrust LLC Has $70.17 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

GenTrust LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,042,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,740 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises 4.3% of GenTrust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. GenTrust LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $70,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 9,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 153,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,884,000 after acquiring an additional 13,053 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,309,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,876,000 after acquiring an additional 372,777 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 761.6% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 42,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 37,397 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.83. 1,701,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,286,040. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.16. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $70.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

