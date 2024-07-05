GenTrust LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

GenTrust LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 16,876 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 25,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the third quarter valued at $396,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 82,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the third quarter valued at $678,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWY traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.85. 2,113,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,179,044. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $54.49 and a 1 year high of $68.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.09.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

