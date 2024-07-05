GenTrust LLC Boosts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 75.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 43,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 416.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 9,430 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 23.7% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total value of $172,732,959.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,583,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,450,473,117.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total value of $172,732,959.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,583,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,450,473,117.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 858,742 shares of company stock valued at $735,573,781. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $812.72.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY traded down $8.61 on Thursday, hitting $898.10. 3,078,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,667,176. The firm has a market cap of $853.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $824.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $746.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $434.34 and a fifty-two week high of $918.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

