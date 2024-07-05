General Electric (NYSE:GE) PT Raised to $209.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $201.00 to $209.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $181.93.

Get General Electric alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on General Electric

General Electric Trading Up 1.0 %

GE opened at $163.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $178.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.59 and a 200 day moving average of $152.20. General Electric has a 12 month low of $84.42 and a 12 month high of $170.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Electric

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GE. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 261,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,335,000 after acquiring an additional 28,985 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in General Electric by 24,042.9% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 10,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 269,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,432,000 after acquiring an additional 22,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in General Electric by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 225,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,821,000 after buying an additional 5,997 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Electric

(Get Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.