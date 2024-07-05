GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GEV. Melius began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $201.50 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $172.25.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

GEV opened at $172.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.24. GE Vernova has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $185.50.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. Analysts expect that GE Vernova will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GE Vernova

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,474,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,235,000. Kinetic Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,854,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,256,000. Finally, Spear Holdings RSC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,615,000.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

