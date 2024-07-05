Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ) Upgraded by B. Riley to Strong-Buy

B. Riley upgraded shares of Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gauzy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Gauzy in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Gauzy in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Gauzy in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAUZ opened at $10.85 on Monday. Gauzy has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $17.10.

Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company which focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of vision and light control technologies. It operates principally in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore and Dubai. Gauzy Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

