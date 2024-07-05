Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ) Now Covered by TD Cowen

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.
Gauzy Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GAUZ opened at $10.85 on Monday. Gauzy has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $17.10.
About Gauzy
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gauzy
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Gauzy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gauzy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.