Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $474.50.

IT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.29, for a total transaction of $4,392,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 599,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,167,217.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.57, for a total transaction of $363,656.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,084,428.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.29, for a total transaction of $4,392,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 599,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,167,217.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,544 shares of company stock valued at $10,079,813 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IT. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $512,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Gartner by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 128,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,634,000 after buying an additional 27,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management grew its holdings in Gartner by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 191,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,378,000 after buying an additional 13,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

IT opened at $447.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $438.93 and a 200-day moving average of $451.95. Gartner has a twelve month low of $323.61 and a twelve month high of $486.54.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

