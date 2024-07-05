Galxe (GAL) Price Tops $1.85

Galxe (GAL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Galxe has a market capitalization of $214.27 million and approximately $32.96 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Galxe has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. One Galxe token can currently be bought for about $1.85 or 0.00003342 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Galxe
Galxe’s genesis date was May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,513,331 tokens. Galxe’s official website is galxe.com. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Galxe is blog.galxe.com.
Buying and Selling Galxe
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galxe directly using U.S. dollars.
