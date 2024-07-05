Gaimin (GMRX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $12.07 Million

Gaimin (GMRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Gaimin has a total market capitalization of $12.07 million and $704,669.22 worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gaimin token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Gaimin has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gaimin

Gaimin’s genesis date was February 4th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,634,129,332 tokens. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gaiminio. Gaimin’s official website is www.gaimin.io.

Buying and Selling Gaimin

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaimin (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gaimin has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 6,634,129,332 in circulation. The last known price of Gaimin is 0.00185909 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $590,782.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaimin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gaimin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gaimin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

