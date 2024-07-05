G999 Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last week, G999 has traded 27.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $7.58 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00044140 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007869 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011970 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00009954 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005528 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000113 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

