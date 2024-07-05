Fusionist One Day Trading Volume Reaches $23.61 Million (ACE)

Fusionist (ACE) traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Fusionist has a total market capitalization of $76.98 million and approximately $23.61 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusionist token can currently be purchased for $2.28 or 0.00004050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fusionist has traded 31% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fusionist Profile

Fusionist’s total supply is 147,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,720,857 tokens. Fusionist’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionistio. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio. Fusionist’s official website is ace.fusionist.io.

Buying and Selling Fusionist

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 147,000,000 with 33,720,857 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 2.3448652 USD and is down -20.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $19,828,160.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusionist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusionist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusionist using one of the exchanges listed above.

