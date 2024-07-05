Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Shares Gap Down to $4.86

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.86, but opened at $4.71. Frontier Group shares last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 96,377 shares changing hands.

ULCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Frontier Group from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.28.

The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.50 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.13.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $865.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.21 million. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,053,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,000 after buying an additional 672,471 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Frontier Group by 15.9% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 274,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 37,644 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Frontier Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,116,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,384,000 after purchasing an additional 60,943 shares during the last quarter.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

