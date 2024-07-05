Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS) Shares Bought by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) by 172.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,543 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FMS. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 349.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FMS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.23. 104,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,919. Fresenius Medical Care AG has a 52 week low of $16.37 and a 52 week high of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.15.

Fresenius Medical Care Cuts Dividend

Fresenius Medical Care ( NYSE:FMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Fresenius Medical Care had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 2.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.437 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. Fresenius Medical Care’s dividend payout ratio is 49.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

About Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

