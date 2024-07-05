FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YUM. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 318.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 204,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,607,000 after acquiring an additional 156,000 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.6% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 34,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.9% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 108,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.33.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $979,382.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,817,351.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $979,382.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,128 shares in the company, valued at $23,817,351.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $969,991.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,160,066.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,515 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,080 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $129.58. 935,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,127,605. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.53 and a 52-week high of $143.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

