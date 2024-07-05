FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $530,000 in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,772,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,438 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,645,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $74,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,120 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,452,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,114,000 after acquiring an additional 718,465 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,632,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,787,000 after acquiring an additional 429,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,232,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,653,000 after acquiring an additional 391,773 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Plains GP from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Plains GP from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plains GP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.82.

Plains GP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAGP traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.79. 1,283,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,414. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $19.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

