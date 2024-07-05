FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $53.65 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,895 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.4% of FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $53,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,453,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,757,000 after purchasing an additional 116,492 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,230,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,506,000 after acquiring an additional 226,171 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,545,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,017,000 after acquiring an additional 26,485 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,922,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,988,000 after acquiring an additional 106,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,640,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,788,000 after purchasing an additional 90,317 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $160.47. 1,078,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,159,670. The stock has a market cap of $114.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.51. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $163.81.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

