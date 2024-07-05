FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.08 Million Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $5,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,608.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $257,982.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,857 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.58. 2,438,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,481,273. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $100.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.35 and its 200 day moving average is $89.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.54.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.16%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

