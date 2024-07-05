FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 5,776 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,902 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of HP by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 401,809 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $12,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of HP by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 79,291 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of HP by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 765,799 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $22,960,000 after purchasing an additional 358,231 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $1,758,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on HPQ shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $6,251,977.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Up 0.1 %

HPQ traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.85. 3,985,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,062,466. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52. The stock has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.69.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

