Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their outperform rating on shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $127.00 price objective on the stock.

FND has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.62.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $96.98 on Tuesday. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $76.30 and a fifty-two week high of $135.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,274,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,274,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,386 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 1,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total value of $192,375.09. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,543,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,778 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,791. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 59,133.5% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,184,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,861,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141,795 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,908,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,518,000 after acquiring an additional 627,256 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,740,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,506,000 after acquiring an additional 81,305 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,871,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,521,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,979,000 after purchasing an additional 46,964 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

