First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Free Report) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,041 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.03% of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $862,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 53,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 228.7% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 92,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 64,621 shares during the period.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.09. 11,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,141. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $16.99 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day moving average is $19.61. The firm has a market cap of $190.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.95.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.1495 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

