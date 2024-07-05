First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Raised to $285.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FSLR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on First Solar from $209.50 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on First Solar from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on First Solar from $271.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on First Solar from $240.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.12.

Shares of FSLR opened at $231.11 on Wednesday. First Solar has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $306.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.43 and a 200-day moving average of $186.91.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.19 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. First Solar’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total transaction of $602,869.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,051.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $421,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total transaction of $602,869.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,051.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,153 shares of company stock valued at $12,540,428. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in First Solar by 24.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 311 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in First Solar in the second quarter worth $537,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in First Solar by 54.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in First Solar by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,232 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its position in First Solar by 35.6% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 27,034 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

