First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Stock Price Up 3.4%

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.45 and last traded at $6.44. Approximately 556,173 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 7,937,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AG has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.
First Majestic Silver Stock Performance
First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The mining company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $106.01 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.
First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.004 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.25%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the first quarter valued at $48,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 63.2% in the third quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 17,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 27.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
First Majestic Silver Company Profile
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.
