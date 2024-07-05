First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,842.40.

FCNCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,650.00 price target (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays upped their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,766.24, for a total value of $1,766,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,170.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total value of $847,058.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,290.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,766.24, for a total transaction of $1,766,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,170.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $5,273,568. Insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,716.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.83. First Citizens BancShares has a 52-week low of $1,241.05 and a 52-week high of $1,810.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,705.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,580.93.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.27 by $8.65. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will post 190.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.64%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

