FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC trimmed its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,559,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,175,146,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,396,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,515,000 after purchasing an additional 698,611 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 503,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,146,000 after purchasing an additional 66,986 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 368,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,919,000 after purchasing an additional 20,787 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 price target (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $432.00.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FDS stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $416.76. The stock had a trading volume of 135,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.27 and a twelve month high of $488.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $421.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $446.12.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $552.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.71 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 23.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,166,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,166,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total value of $138,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $30,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,419 shares of company stock worth $11,606,013 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

