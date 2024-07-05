Executive Network Partnering (NYSE:ENPC) Trading 2.2% Higher

Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.58 and last traded at $6.58. 229,195 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 245,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.44.
Executive Network Partnering Trading Down 2.9 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.26.
About Executive Network Partnering
Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Executive Network Partnering
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Executive Network Partnering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Executive Network Partnering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.