Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target Lowered to $72.00 at Evercore ISI

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

EXAS has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.80.

EXAS stock opened at $43.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.72 and a beta of 1.22. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $40.62 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.89 and a 200-day moving average of $59.59.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $637.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.95 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $69,473.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,544,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,498 shares of company stock valued at $90,105. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 172.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 328,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,398,000 after buying an additional 207,623 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,090,000 after acquiring an additional 18,595 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,559,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,299,070,000 after acquiring an additional 115,058 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 21,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

