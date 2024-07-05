EVE’s (EVEX) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their neutral rating on shares of EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.
EVE Stock Performance
NYSE:EVEX opened at $3.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.29 million, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average is $5.63. EVE has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96.
EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EVE will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVE
EVE Company Profile
Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

