Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 3,402 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 751,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,402 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up 2.7% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned 1.12% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $203,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

VHT stock traded down $1.88 on Thursday, reaching $261.88. The company had a trading volume of 96,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,934. The company’s fifty day moving average is $263.82 and its 200 day moving average is $261.47. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $271.53.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

