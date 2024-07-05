Everett Harris & Co. CA Raises Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $7,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 152,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,923,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $5,706,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 17,552 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,708,000 after acquiring an additional 37,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPG stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.26. 619,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,371. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.11 and a 12 month high of $157.82. The company has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.80.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 101.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPG

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.