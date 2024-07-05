Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $4.60 Million Stock Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned about 0.13% of CSW Industrials worth $4,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CL King initiated coverage on CSW Industrials in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

Shares of CSWI stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $268.69. 41,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,929. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.82 and a twelve month high of $274.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $255.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.52.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $210.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.70 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 12.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 12.86%.

Insider Activity at CSW Industrials

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $257,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,291,028.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

