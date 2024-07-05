Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $39.52 Million Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the period. Expeditors International of Washington comprises about 0.5% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $39,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 3,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of EXPD traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $123.85. 881,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,893. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.52 and a 200-day moving average of $121.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.98. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.03 and a 1-year high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EXPD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at $6,170,637.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,001,727.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,891.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at $6,170,637.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.