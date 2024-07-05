Everett Harris & Co. CA Buys 78 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 129.6% during the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares during the period. FCG Investment Co boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 36.3% in the first quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 9,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 49.5% in the first quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 2,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 13,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.3% in the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.07.

Phillips 66 stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $140.37. 1,081,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,593,537. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.87 and a 200 day moving average of $144.95. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $94.51 and a 1-year high of $174.08. The company has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

