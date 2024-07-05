Everett Harris & Co. CA Acquires 2,472 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $20,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $382.77. 616,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,260. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.79. The stock has a market cap of $131.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $260.65 and a 1-year high of $382.98.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

