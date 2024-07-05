Evercore ISI Trims Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Target Price to $48.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the cable giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas lowered Comcast from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.53.

Get Comcast alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Comcast

Comcast Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $38.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $149.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.26.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.80%.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comcast

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $2,542,988,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Comcast by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 107,773,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,725,926,000 after acquiring an additional 15,625,543 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Comcast by 25,881.7% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,850,995 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $470,391,000 after purchasing an additional 10,809,231 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Comcast by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,016,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,214,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Comcast by 80.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,542,253 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $457,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714,586 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.