Ethereum Classic (ETC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $365.44 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 5th. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion and $365.44 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $19.91 or 0.00035458 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,145.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.34 or 0.00574110 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00010202 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.91 or 0.00108489 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.18 or 0.00274614 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00039531 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00062735 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,797,777 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.