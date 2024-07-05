Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Regal Rexnord Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:RRX)

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Regal Rexnord in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the company will earn $9.50 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.79. The consensus estimate for Regal Rexnord’s current full-year earnings is $9.73 per share.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RRX. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James began coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

Shares of NYSE RRX opened at $135.65 on Wednesday. Regal Rexnord has a one year low of $97.18 and a one year high of $183.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.60, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of Regal Rexnord

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,788,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,848,000 after acquiring an additional 24,847 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 509,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,382,000 after acquiring an additional 226,435 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 84,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,490,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,397,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,862,000 after acquiring an additional 30,688 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth $19,508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -291.67%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

