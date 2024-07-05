EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT) Insider David Sedgwick Purchases 1,109 Shares

EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT – Get Free Report) insider David Sedgwick bought 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$32.15 ($21.43) per share, with a total value of A$35,654.35 ($23,769.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 8.74.

EQT Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides philanthropic, trust executor, and investment services in Australia, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Trustee and Wealth Services, Superannuation Trustee Services, and Corporate Trustee Services. The company offers estate planning and management; charitable, compensation, community, and personal trust services; and asset and wealth management, and advisory services.

