Energi (NRG) Price Down 17% Over Last 7 Days

Energi (NRG) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Energi has a market capitalization of $6.52 million and approximately $487,407.96 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Energi has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for $0.0831 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00044206 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007882 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00011886 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00010131 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005499 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 78,505,809 coins and its circulating supply is 78,506,180 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

