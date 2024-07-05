Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Up 4.2%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) shot up 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.98 and last traded at $3.97. 565,874 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 5,395,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXK. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Endeavour Silver in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from $4.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $983 million, a P/E ratio of -194.50 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth about $19,008,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 60.1% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,781,056 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,972,000 after buying an additional 4,046,065 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 12.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,810,119 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,052,000 after buying an additional 1,237,440 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,349,514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,892,000 after buying an additional 188,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

