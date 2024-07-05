ELIS (XLS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $23.39

ELIS (XLS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. ELIS has a market cap of $8.16 million and approximately $23.39 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ELIS has traded up 22% against the dollar. One ELIS token can now be bought for about $0.0408 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00012905 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00008785 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,915.34 or 0.99589539 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00011783 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006505 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00063535 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.04080421 USD and is down -7.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $86,092.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

