Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) Shares Down 1%

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:ELMTY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.41 and last traded at $7.41. 2 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 900% from the average session volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

Elementis Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average is $7.30.

Elementis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0717 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd.

Elementis Company Profile

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Specialties and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment engages in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings; and production and supply of talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and paper sectors.

