Edge Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,897 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Edge Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 19.8% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 39,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 103,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,295 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 533,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,033,000 after buying an additional 27,957 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 874.5% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 93,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,514,000 after buying an additional 84,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.39. 1,295,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,266,735. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $77.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.52 and a 200 day moving average of $70.65. The company has a market cap of $89.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

