Edge Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Edge Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WT Wealth Management boosted its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 35,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Stock Performance

PPH traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.76. The stock had a trading volume of 31,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,574. The company has a market capitalization of $539.11 million, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.72. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a twelve month low of $74.05 and a twelve month high of $93.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.94.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Cuts Dividend

About VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3558 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

