Edge Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Edge Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter.

EFR stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.27. 47,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,817. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average is $13.02. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $13.40.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.94%.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

