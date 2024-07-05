Dymension Price Tops $0.99 on Top Exchanges (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 5th. Dymension has a total market cap of $187.81 million and approximately $31.27 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dymension has traded 31.4% lower against the dollar. One Dymension coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00001754 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dymension’s total supply is 1,027,324,927 coins and its circulating supply is 189,284,241 coins. Dymension’s official website is dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension.

