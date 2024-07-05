Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Trading 2.1% Higher

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 75.80 ($0.96) and last traded at GBX 73.80 ($0.93). 750,729 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,721,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.25 ($0.91).

Dr. Martens Stock Up 1.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 80.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 84.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £717.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 747.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.01.

Dr. Martens Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a GBX 0.99 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Dr. Martens’s payout ratio is 6,000.00%.

In other Dr. Martens news, insider Giles Wilson acquired 73,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of £63,636.15 ($80,490.96). Insiders bought 73,670 shares of company stock valued at $6,408,531 over the last quarter. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name. Dr. Martens plc was founded in 1945 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

