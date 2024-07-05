Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC Sells 280 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,160 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.3% of Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.86.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total transaction of $685,965.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,866,390.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,548 shares of company stock valued at $12,774,204 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com stock traded up $2.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.97. The stock had a trading volume of 16,365,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,638,844. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $200.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

