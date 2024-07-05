DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Position Increased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $5,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 361.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DoorDash news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $860,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,002,787 shares in the company, valued at $107,909,909.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $860,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,002,787 shares in the company, valued at $107,909,909.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 6,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $706,193.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,711,701.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 553,345 shares of company stock valued at $66,416,801 over the last ninety days. 7.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DASH has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on DoorDash from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on DoorDash from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on DoorDash from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.79.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DoorDash

DoorDash Trading Up 3.1 %

DASH stock traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,654,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.18, a P/E/G ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.67. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.90 and a 52 week high of $143.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.31.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.