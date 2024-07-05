Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLTR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,292,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,260,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,202,000 after acquiring an additional 734,229 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 479.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 15,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $152.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.45.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 0.1 %

Dollar Tree stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,399. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.85. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.88. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $154.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

